3 Israelis injured in drive-by shooting in West Bank

Three Israeli settlers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday in the occupied West Bank, according to the military, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the army said the settlers' car came under fire from a vehicle close to the Tekoa Israeli military post, near Bethlehem city.

One Israeli was in serious condition, while the other two were lightly injured in the attack, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

The Israeli army launched a manhunt for the attackers.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 195 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 27 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

