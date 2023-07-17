Iran, UN officials discuss Afghanistan as Taliban invited to Moscow

Iran's Foreign Minister discussed the situation in Afghanistan with the UN's point man on the war-torn nation, as Russia has invited ruling Taliban officials to a meeting in Moscow, Anadolu Agency reports.

Tehran's top diplomat, Hossein Amirabdollahian, met on Sunday with Feridun Sinirlioglu, the special coordinator of the US Secretary-General for the independent assessment of Afghanistan affairs, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Tehran is "ready" to advance regional initiatives on Afghanistan, Amirabdollahian told Sinirlioglu, emphasising the "central role" of the UN on the issue.

The meeting came a day after Moscow invited Afghanistan's de facto Taliban rulers for a meeting on Afghanistan.

Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov, on Saturday extended an invitation to the Taliban administration during a meeting with acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Zhirnov briefed Muttaqi regarding the upcoming "Moscow Format on Afghanistan", and invited Afghanistan's acting top diplomat to participate in the meeting, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman of the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

In Tehran, on Sunday, Amirabdollahian told the UN official: "The formation of an inclusive government and the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan were important."

He also emphasised the need to support regional initiatives, especially within the neighbours' framework, "to help resolve the challenges of Afghanistan".

The Iranian Foreign Minister added: "Afghanistan needs urgent solutions and if the international community does not pay serious attention to the security challenges of this country caused by the movements of terrorist groups, its negative consequences will affect the region and the world."

The Afghan Foreign Minister said the "Moscow Format on Afghanistan" plays a "vital role in fostering coordination among the countries in the region."

Muttaqi expressed hope that both Kabul and Moscow "will make good use of the meeting within the framework of diplomatic relations."

He also urged the Russian ambassador to "facilitate visas issuance so that both businessmen and other Afghans may easily travel to Russia."