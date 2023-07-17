More Israel army reservists refuse military service in protest against judicial reforms

Thousands of Israeli army reservists yesterday announced that they will Â refuse military service if the government's judicial overhaul plans go ahead, local media reported.

Israeli TVÂ Channel 12Â reported that aboutÂ 4,000 reservist soldiers in key positions signed letters saying they would refuse to show up for voluntary reserve dutyÂ should the judicial overhaul be approved.

Channel 12 also reported that at leastÂ 200 aircraft pilots and navigators, 90 headquarter staff, 50 air traffic control operators and 40 drone operators signed the letters.

In addition,Â 400 reservists of the elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit handed their commander a letter sayingÂ theyÂ would not show up for voluntary reserve duty if the government moves ahead with the judicial overhaul.

"We all hope that the destructive legislation, as it is today, will stop,"Â YnetÂ news reportedÂ the reservist commandosÂ writingÂ in the letter.

Last week, some 420 members of Shayetet 13 naval commandoÂ unit penned a similar letter to Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Channel 12Â also reported thatÂ at least 350 military doctors in reserves have so far said they were halting or threatening to halt their voluntary service due to the judicial overhaul.

In recent weeks, at least 950 members of the Military Intelligence's Special Operations Division and members of various cyber warfare units have announced their intention to end their volunteer reserve duty over the judicial overhaul plans.

