UAE, Japan ink 23 agreements to boost trade cooperation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Japan on Monday signed 23 agreements and memoranda of understanding to enhance their bilateral trade and investment.

This came during Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida's visit to the Gulf nation on Monday.

Kishida met with UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, where both leaders underscored the strength of relations between the two countries, the UAE state news agency, WAM, reported.

The two leaders also discussed a number of regional and international developments and underlined the importance of supporting peace and stability through building bridges of cooperation and dialogue, WAM said.

The Japanese Premier started a Gulf tour on Sunday, with his first stop in Saudi Arabia. He is also scheduled to visit Qatar after the UAE.

Japan is considered one of the most important 10 trade partners to the UAE, while the Gulf nation is Japan's largest Arab trade partner.

