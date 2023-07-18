Hamas: West Bank witnessing 'radical change', Gaza remains solid base for resistance

The occupied West Bank is witnessing a "radical change" with the rise of the resistance despite the difficult circumstances put before it, the head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said yesterday, stressing that the besieged Gaza Strip remains a solid base for the resistance.

Speaking during an online meeting with the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Association of the Palestinian Muslim Scholars in the Gaza Strip, Haniyeh said the West Bank has triumphed over its circumstances, and all the challenges that were put before it.

He pointed out that the West Bank is witnessing a new change with the rise of the resistance among its youth, after the difficult conditions it went through including security coordination and efforts to end the uprising and the resistance.

He stressed that Gaza is a solid base for the resistance and for changing the rules of engagement, adding that it is a strategic asset for the long-term resistance project.

He also warned that the current Israeli government poses a great threat to the Palestinian cause, stressing that the Palestinians must prepare well for the Israeli plans that seek to change the reality in the West Bank, including the temporal and spatial division of Al-Aqsa Mosque, settlement expansion and the establishment of new settlements.

He called to continue with the strategy of building strength, diversifying, expanding and renewing the resistance, and uniting all the Palestinians on the basis of non-recognition of the Zionist entity.

