PA targets resistance movements in Jenin

The Palestinian Authority security services raided Palestinian homes on Sunday in Jaba, south of Jenin, Safa has reported. Members of Islamic Jihad and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades were targeted by the PA for arrest.

Safa cited private sources which named those arrested as Eid Muhammad Hamamra, 28; Muhammad Salim Alawneh, 41; Muhammad Fayez Malaysha, 42; Moamen Adnan Fashafsha, 20; and Imad Muhammad Khaliliya, 25. Some are wanted by Israel and are accused of membership of the two groups in the occupied West Bank town.

The Martyr Amjad Al-Fakhoury group, which is part of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, condemned the arrests and the PA campaign against Palestinian resistance activists. "We categorically reject the arrests carried out by the [PA] security services," it said. "We call for safety for our children, the elderly and women."

READ: Palestinian forced by Israel to demolish his Jerusalem home