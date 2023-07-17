Portuguese / English

PA targets resistance movements in Jenin

July 17, 2023 at 3:05 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians burn tyres against Israeli forces interventions as the Israeli attacks continue on the second day in Jenin, West Bank on July 04, 2023 [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Authority security services raided Palestinian homes on Sunday in Jaba, south of Jenin, Safa has reported. Members of Islamic Jihad and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades were targeted by the PA for arrest.

Safa cited private sources which named those arrested as Eid Muhammad Hamamra, 28; Muhammad Salim Alawneh, 41; Muhammad Fayez Malaysha, 42; Moamen Adnan Fashafsha, 20; and Imad Muhammad Khaliliya, 25. Some are wanted by Israel and are accused of membership of the two groups in the occupied West Bank town.

The Martyr Amjad Al-Fakhoury group, which is part of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, condemned the arrests and the PA campaign against Palestinian resistance activists. "We categorically reject the arrests carried out by the [PA] security services," it said. "We call for safety for our children, the elderly and women."

