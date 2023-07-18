Residents detain regime officers in Syria's As-Suwayda

A group of Syrian residents have blocked the Damascus-Suwayda road and detained officers and members of the Syrian army and security services, after the arrest of two young men from their village in the northern countryside of As-Suwayda.

The Suwayda24 site said the road was closed for more than two hours, during which the group detained about 15 officers including two generals, a colonel, a lieutenant colonel and a captain, in addition to two assistants in military intelligence and members of various agencies.

The road was reopened after the group received promises that those arrested would be released.

Local residents confirmed that they will not back down from their demands to release the two young men without delay, and if they are not released, the situation will escalate further.

The men, identified as Madeen and Hani Amer, were arrested while trying to leave the country.

READ: Syria regime bombed IDP camps despite evidence of civilian presence – report