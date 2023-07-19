Bumper potato harvest brings joy to farmers in northern Syria

Syrian local farmers are overjoyed with a bumper potato harvest, thanks to favourable climate and soil conditions in the Euphrates Shield Operation Zone, Turkiye's terror-free zone in northern Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

As the sun rises, farmers from the Marea district in the northern countryside of Aleppo province waste no time and swiftly head to their fields, where they extract the precious potatoes from the ground using tractors.

Since 2016, Turkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of inhabitants: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

READ: Syria struggles to contain wildfires as temperatures rise