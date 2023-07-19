Emirati media extols President Erdogan's visit, hails partnership with Turkiye

Emirati media outlets have hailed the visit of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to UAE, Anadolu Agency reports.

Local media reports said that the UAE and Turkiye strengthened their comprehensive friendship and partnership through four summits and meetings that brought together Emirati President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Erdogan, over the past two years.

Erdogan's meeting with Al Nahyan marks the fifth summit of its kind in two years.

The first and second summits took place in November 2021 and February 2022, with the third summit held via video conference in March 2023 and the fourth in June 2023.

According to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM), relations with Turkiye are of great importance within the UAE's strategy to strengthen its partnerships, expand its relations with various brotherly and friendly countries, and enhance cooperation in all fields.

The UAE and Turkiye have signed dozens of strategic agreements and memorandums of understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation, including economic, security, environmental and technological fields.

Furthermore, the UAE announced the establishment of an investment fund of $10 billion in Turkiye in November 2021.

The fund focuses on strategic investments, primarily in logistical sectors such as energy, health and food.

Turkiye is one of UAE's top 10 trading partners worldwide, accounting for over 3 per cent of the country's non-oil foreign trade.

Culturally, the two countries have witnessed growing cooperation, including Turkiye's participation as the guest of honour at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023 and Turkish presence during the activities of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Emirates Publishers Association also participated in the Istanbul International Arab Book Fair, showcasing books from 31 Emirati publishing houses.

For its part, Al-Ittihad newspaper highlighted the five summits between the UAE and Turkiye and their role in strengthening the comprehensive and strategic partnership between the two countries, emphasising the ongoing economic integration.

Local media outlets, such as Al-Bayan, Emirates Today, and Al-Khaleej, also celebrated Erdogan's arrival in the country and shared video clips of the moment of his arrival.

On Tuesday evening, Erdogan arrived in the UAE, the last stop of his Gulf tour, preceded by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, an official reception ceremony is expected to be held at the Al Watan Palace by Al Nahyan.

The two presidents will hold a bilateral meeting and participate in the signing ceremony of several agreements between the two countries.

Following the meeting, Erdogan will participate in an official dinner hosted by Al Nahyan in honour of the Turkish President.

On Monday, Erdogan arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marking the start of a Gulf tour that included Qatar and the UAE.

