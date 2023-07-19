Hamas calls for 'judicial intervention' to stop Israel crimes

Hamas yesterday called for international "judicial intervention" to stop crimes carried out by Israeli occupation forces and settlers against Palestinians.

In a statement, Hamas called for employing "international accountability bodies, on top of which is the International Criminal Court, to guarantee the right to effective justice for all Palestinian victims, and prevent Zionists from evading appearance before international courts."

The statement, which was issued by Hamas legal committee, stated that nine years have passed since Palestine joined the Rome Statute and the ICC declared the extension of its jurisdiction over the occupied Palestinian territories. "However, nothing happened," the statement said.

"The lack of action in this regard led the Palestinian victims of racist Israeli terrorism to feel disappointed with the ICC and the international justice bodies," the statement added.

The Palestinian movement also said that delaying justice for Palestinians gives the Israeli occupation a strong pretext to commit more crimes against them.

