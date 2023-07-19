Israel crisis worsens as air force officers resign

One hundred and sixty-one reserve air force pilots in Israel have resigned with immediate effect in protest against the government's plan to weaken the power of the judiciary. In their resignation statement yesterday, the officers pointed out that they have been "at the forefront of thinking, planning and controlling Air Force combat operations for decades, both in war and in peace."

After the pilots' announcement, Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar said that the military is trying to find out more about the details of the letter and its meaning. "However, the responsibility assigned to us has not changed, and we continue to have a command dialogue with the reservists and regulars. I call on the reservists to continue reporting for duty."

During a military event, Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant called on the reservists to withdraw their resignations, stressing that he needed them in order to protect Israel. "We are allowed to disagree, we are allowed to debate and discuss, we are allowed to protest, but we are not allowed to harm, in the name of one political opinion or another, the Israel Defence Forces. We need all the soldiers and all the commanders."

It was also reported that protesters were preparing for a long night of protests. At least 37 settlers have been arrested in demonstrations against the judicial amendments, including six who tried to obstruct a train at Tel Aviv railway station.

Protests at the station started yesterday. Train movements were reported to have stopped after a malfunction in the computer system. Israeli occupation police prevented protestors from entering the station, citing the "danger to life".

Haaretz has reported that doctors have gone on strike today in protest at the "judicial overhaul". The head of the Knesset Health Committee, Uriel Boso, has threatened to penalise doctors who strike, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Yariv Levin called for a "million man" protest in Tel Aviv next Sunday in support of the judicial amendments, saying, "Our voice is not less." In a video clip, Levin addressed Jewish settlers and told them, "We must make a major change in the judicial system, so please come and make your voice heard."

