Portuguese / English

Israel launches missiles from Golan towards Damascus

July 19, 2023 at 11:46 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Syria
An Israeli Iron Dome air defence system launches a missile to intercept rockets fired. [Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
An Israeli Iron Dome air defence system launches a missile to intercept rockets fired [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
 July 19, 2023 at 11:46 am

The Syrian regime's media outlets reported that Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of Damascus in the early hours of yesterday morning using missiles which had been fired from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights.

The official news agency, SANA, reported that the Israeli warplanes carried out raids around Damascus, and were confronted by Syria's air defences. Two people are said to have been injured.

The agency broadcast footage of air defence missiles being fired at targets it said were hostile over Damascus.

SANA quoted a military source saying: "At about 00:25 a.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with missiles from the direction of the north of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus."

"The raid resulted in the injury of two soldiers and some material losses," the source said, adding: "Our air defences intercepted the aggression's missiles and shot down most of them."

For its part, the Syrian Observatory said, "Israeli missiles targeted military sites near Al-Dimas airport and the Al-Saboura area, where the Fourth Division Brigades and warehouses of the Lebanese Hezbollah are located."

It pointed out that the bombing "led to the outbreak of a fire in the targeted sites" but there was no information about human losses.

READ: US reinforces defences in Syria after Russia jet flies dangerously

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments