Italy Prime Minister Meloni's visit to Libya saw several deals signed

Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, visited Libya this week to sign cooperation agreements with leaders from both administrations in the conflict-torn country, local Italian media reports.

According to the report, Prime Minister Meloni first met the head of the Tripoli-based government, Abdelhamid Dbeibah, Libyan officials said.

“Declarations of intent” were signed on cooperation in health, education and research, as well as youth and sports, an Italian government statement said.

The report said the agreement signed between two countries were also to conduct research in renewable energy and ocean-based economic activities and facilitating Libyans’ access to treatment in Italian hospitals, particularly children, when such care is unavailable in Libya.

