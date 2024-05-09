Israel demolishes dozens of Bedouin homes in the Negev Desert

As reported by MEMO yesterday, Israeli occupation forces went ahead with their planned demolition of almost 50 Bedouin homes in the Negev desert. Bulldozers levelled the homes in the village of Wadi Al-Khalil, angering the 500 Bedouins living in the area.

“There are more than 500 people here. [Now] children and women have nowhere else to go,” said resident Suleiman Abu Asa. “They are demolishing our homes, leaving us stranded outside.”

Israeli police were deployed to monitor the demolition process.

“We don’t deserve this,” added Abu Asa. “We have sought a solution for years, hoping to reach a fair decision, but Israel has blocked all our options.”

Israel’s far-right Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, claimed that the Wadi Al-Khalil homes are “illegal structures.” He added that the demolition of these homes was an “important step” and said that the government’s authority could not be challenged. “The police will fight anyone who seizes land and tries to build a different reality on the ground,” the extremist minister added.

