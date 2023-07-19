Israelis block highways, train stations in protest against judicial overhaul

Israelis holding flags gather at Hashalom metro station to protest the judicial overhaul bill to limit the court’s powers as security forces take measures in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 18, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency] Israelis holding flags gather at Hashalom metro station to protest the judicial overhaul bill to limit the court’s powers as security forces take measures in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 18, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency] Israelis holding flags gather at Hashalom metro station to protest the judicial overhaul bill to limit the court’s powers as security forces take measures in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 18, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Thousands of Israeli protesters campaigning against the coalition's plan to weaken the judiciary yesterday blocked highways and train stations across Israel, local media reported.

Mass rallies were held at numerous sites across the country, the Times of Israel reported, causing traffic jams everywhere.

The newspaper said that one of the rallies included tens of thousands of protesters gathered on Tel Aviv's Kaplan Street, which has been the site of the main weekly anti-government protests.

It also reported that thousands of protesters blocked part of the Ayalon Highway, with police using a water cannon and mounted officers to clear demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the police restricted access to several train stations during the afternoon rallies as hundreds gathered outside HaShalom Station in Tel Aviv. Demonstrators and journalists were prevented from entering, the newspaper said.

Demonstrators rallied on train platforms and prevented trains from departing. Six protesters were arrested for allegedly trying to delay a train. Police at other stations kept protesters away from platforms to stop disturbances to the service, saying that such protests pose "a clear danger to life and our role to safeguard the wellbeing and security of citizens."

