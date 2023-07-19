Climate change and the Middle East: MEMO in conversation with Dr Mohammed Mahmoud

Join us for a conversation with climate change expert Dr Mohammed Mahmoud as we discuss the impact of water shortages on the Middle East and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)'s effect on Egypt's water supply and COP28 being hosted in the UAE.

Mohammed is the Director of the Climate and Water Program and a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute. His areas of expertise include climate change adaptation, water policy analysis and scenario planning.

He has conducted water management research and work for the Middle East and North Africa region; most extensively on the Nile River Basin. His research on the Nile River Basin focused on the development of water resources in the Basin, analysis of Nile water- sharing agreements and solutions for current and future challenges in the Nile River Basin.

Mohammed has held a number of leadership positions, most recently as Chair of the Water Utility Climate Alliance; a coalition of 12 of the nation's largest water utilities that collectively provide water to over 50 million people in the United States, with the purpose of providing leadership and collaboration on climate change issues that affect water agencies. Prior to that Mohammed was President of the North American Weather Modification Council; an organization dedicated to advancing research and development activities that increase the scientific knowledge and proper use of weather modification applications.

He has provided numerous subject matter interviews in press, radio and video media on climate-associated topics such as regional climate change impacts, water resources management, extreme heat, droughts and the food-water-energy nexus.

Mohammed holds a BSc and MSc in Civil Engineering from Michigan Technological University, and a PhD in Hydrology and Water Resources from the University of Arizona.

