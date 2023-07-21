Turkiye imposes ad ban on Twitter for failing to appoint local representatives

Turkiye has imposed advertising bans on Twitter after the social media giant failed to appoint local representatives, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority said in an announcement published in the Official Gazette today.

In 2021, Turkiye began to implement a new social media law, under which social media platforms that are accessed over a million times per day are required to appoint local representatives. If failed to do so, they would be liable for various penalties, including monetary fines, advertising bans and bandwidth reduction.

If Twitter does not appoint local representatives, the authority may limit its bandwidth by up to 90 per cent.

