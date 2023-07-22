Venezuela increases trade with Turkiye to $3bn

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced on Friday that his country is looking forward to raising the value of trade with Turkiye to $3 billion, Anadolu Agency reported.

During a press conference in Istanbul with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Gil highlighted the significant investment and cooperation policies developed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Latin America.

Gil also noted that Erdogan's visit to Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, in the coming months would further accelerate the momentum of the agreements between the two countries.

Gil shared that Venezuela sees Turkiye as a rising country and a strong nation under the leadership of President Erdogan.

READ: President Erdogans Gulf tour grabs media attention

"We view it as a guarantor of peace and development," Gil said, stressing the importance of the bilateral trade volume, which reached $1.2 billion last year, wishing to raise this number to $3 billion, demonstrating the potential for robust economic cooperation.

Turkiye and Venezuela also signed a mutual promotion and protection of investments agreement. The foreign ministers of the two countries discussed the steps to achieve the target of $3 billion in mutual trade.

Meanwhile, Gil stated that Venezuela has strong agricultural and food production sectors, attracting interest from firms in the Middle East, Latin America and Europe.

He stressed that the economic sanctions imposed on Venezuela were illegal, calling for their immediate and unconditional removal, asserting that no state should impose sanctions on another.

READ: Netanyahu to meet Erdogan in Turkiye, a first visit for Israel PM in 15 years