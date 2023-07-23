Palestinians mourn young man killed by Israeli forces in occupied Nablus

Palestinians gathered yesterday to mourn the death of 19-year-old Palestinian Fawzi Makhalfeh who was shot dead by Israeli forces whilst in his car in the town of Sebastia in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. The Palestinian foreign ministry has called for an international investigation into the killing, calling it an 'execution'. Makhalfeh had just passed his high school exams and was driving with his friend Mohammed Mukheimar, who was injured and detained after Israeli forces opened fire on their vehicle