Israeli forces attack Palestinian protesters as they pray in Silwan
An injured Palestinian man is seen shielding his child as Israeli soldiers attack protesters during Friday prayers in Silwan. Palestinians gathered in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood yesterday in protest against rampant Israeli demolitions and forced displacement in the Old City.
