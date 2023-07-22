Portuguese / English

Abbas updates South Africa president on Israel-Palestine conflict

July 22, 2023 at 11:20 am | Published in: Africa, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, South Africa
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa (C) delivers his outlook on the opening ceremony of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali's southern peninsula Nusa Dua, Indonesia on November 15, 2022 [Aditya Pradana Putra / Antara /Pool - Anadolu Agency]
 July 22, 2023 at 11:20 am

In a letter sent to President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas outlined the latest updates on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Azzam Al-Ahmad attended the BRICS conference in Pretoria, submitting the letter to Ramaphosa.

In the letter, Abbas explained how the Israeli occupation is committing violations of human rights and international laws and conventions.

Abbas reiterated the "strong relationship" between South Africa and Palestine, thanking Ramaphosa for inviting Palestine to the BRICS conference.

During the conference, Al-Ahmad confirmed that Abbas is looking into reinforcing cooperation between the two countries.

Ramaphosa, according to Wafa News Agency, meanwhile praised Abbas and expressed his desire for continuous coordination and cooperation, noting that relations between Palestine and South Africa go back to the time of Nelson Mandela and Yasser Arafat, who were close friends.

