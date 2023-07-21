Portuguese / English

BRICS summit issues special resolution in favour of Palestine

July 21, 2023 at 12:35 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Brazil, China, Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Russia, South Africa, UN
The "BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting" hosted by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor continues in Cape Town, South Africa on June 2, 2023 [BRICS / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
The "BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting" hosted by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor continues in Cape Town, South Africa on June 2, 2023 [BRICS / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
 July 21, 2023 at 12:35 pm

The BRICS summit called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Wafa news agency reported.

BRICS, a bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, issued a resolution following its conference in the South African capital, Pretoria, yesterday calling for the implementation of United Nations and UN Security Council resolutions related to the Palestinian issue, including Resolution No. 2334 on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the framework of the two-state solution, by establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

A delegation from the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), headed by Azzam Al-Ahmad, and senior Palestinian diplomat Salman Al-Harfi attended yesterday's session.

On the sidelines of the conference, the delegation met with a number of the African National Congress (ANC) Party and the Communist Party, and discussed the latest developments in occupied Palestine.

READ: Weighing expansion, BRICS increasingly draws membership requests

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasBrazilChinaEurope & RussiaInternational OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineRussiaSouth AfricaUN
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments