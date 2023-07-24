Portuguese / English

Migrant group suffers racist attack on train in Germany

July 24, 2023 at 6:17 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Germany, News
A view of empty station after workers in the transportation industry went a 24-hour strike following a demand from the United Service Industry Union (Ver.di) and the Railway Employees' Union (EVG), two of the biggest unions in Germany, to urge employers to increase salaries in response to high inflation in Berlin, Germany on March 27, 2023 [Ömer Sercan Karkuş - Anadolu Agency]
A view of empty station after workers in the transportation industry went a 24-hour strike following a demand from the United Service Industry Union (Ver.di) and the Railway Employees' Union (EVG), two of the biggest unions in Germany, to urge employers to increase salaries in response to high inflation in Berlin, Germany on March 27, 2023 [Ömer Sercan Karkuş - Anadolu Agency]
 July 24, 2023 at 6:17 pm

A group of migrants travelling on a train in Germany experienced a distressing and racist attack on Monday, perpetrated by supporters of the football club, Hansa Rostock, according to police, Anadolu Agency reports.

Around 20 Hansa Rostock supporters launched racial insults and physically attacked nine migrants, aged between 10 to 18 years old, during their journey from Rostock to Gustrow in northern Germany.

"Nasty foreigners, foreign pigs out," the supporters reportedly shouted.

Upon receiving information from other passengers on the train, the police apprehended the attackers when the train stopped in Gustrow.

Reacting to the incident, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern State Interior Minister, Christian Pegel, expressed his horror.

"A group of adults attacking minors is already a cowardly act, and the fact that it is said to be for racist motives makes this incident intolerable," said Pegel.

READ: US Palestine Museum has brought the horror of the Nakba to Europe

Categories
Europe & RussiaGermanyNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments