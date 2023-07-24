Palestine calls to include settler organisations on terrorist lists

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates yesterday called on all countries to put settler organisations and their members on their terror lists, prosecute them, and prevent them from entering their lands.

It went on to condemn the violations and crimes carried out by the Israeli occupation's army and organised and armed settler militias and their terrorist elements against Palestinian civilians, their homes, properties, land, sanctities and vehicles throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

It also considered the ongoing human rights abuses by Israel, the occupying power, a reflection of the incitement campaign led by extremist ministers in the Israeli government, such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, and their continuous calls for settlers to take up arms.

It warned that the Israeli government is pushing the settlers and their crimes to the forefront of events, to conceal and legitimise the army's crimes at the international level, and give the false impression that the conflict in and over the West Bank is between Palestinian and Israeli citizens.

It pointed out that international reactions towards the crimes of the occupation and settlers are not in line with the responsibilities of the international community to enforce international law.

