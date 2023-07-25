Hamas holds bilateral meetings with Palestinian factions

Hamas has held bilateral meetings with Palestinian factions and discussed ways to ensure the success of the summit of secretaries-general of Palestinian factions to be held in Cairo.

Deputy Hamas leader Sheikh Saleh Arouri and members of the Hamas political bureau Husam Badran, Zaheer Jabarin and Ali Baraka met with the Secretary-General of Islamic Jihad Ziyad Al-Nakhala, a delegation from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

They carried out discussions on the telephone with many other Palestinian factions and independent figures.

According to a statement issued by Hamas, the discussions concentrated on mechanisms to ensure the success of the meeting of the secretaries-general of the Palestinian factions which is being held in Egypt.

Hamas leaders stressed that the outcomes of the anticipated meeting "should be based on the comprehensive resistance against the Israeli occupation, settlement and the fascist Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu."

The Palestinian factions stressed on the criminalisation of political detentions by the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the occupied West Bank, adding that the release of political prisoners should be a goodwill gesture that precedes the meeting.

