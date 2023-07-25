Israel on path to 'collapse' after 'worst day in its history,' says Nasrallah

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement has said that the occupation state is on the verge of collapse. Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah made his comment yesterday on the latest internal civil strife within Israel amid mass protests and strikes against the government's proposed judicial reforms.

"Today, as some people say, has been the worst day in the history of the Zionist regime," said the Hezbollah leader in a televised speech. "This is what puts it on the path of collapse, fragmentation and disappearance, God willing."

He pointed out that, "There was a time when it was believed that Israel could not be defeated, and that its army was invincible. Many countries in the region considered its threat as an undeniable fact that cannot be removed."

Nasrallah also noted that since 2000, when Israel is considered to have suffered its first defeat since 1985, the notion of the apartheid state's invincibility started to change in the Arab world. "[Israeli] settlers have been facing a cascade of crises [since that time] and today, we see that [the state] is on the path towards collapse."

His remarks come at a time of heightened fears of renewed conflict between Israel and the Lebanese resistance movement following increased tension along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Last night, the popular protests continued across Israel and were met by a heavy police crackdown, heightening concerns over the erosion of "democracy". Some observers have warned of the country descending into civil war as the government pushed ahead with a law which prevents the courts from reviewing politicians' decisions based on their "reasonableness".

