1,000 doctors want to leave Israel due to judicial overhaul

Over 1,000 Israeli physicians plan to leave Israel and work abroad after the passing of the reasonableness law, the Israeli Medical Association said yesterday.

"The vast majority of physicians know they will not be able to fulfill their oath to patients under a regime that does not accept the role of reason," AP reported Hagai Levine, chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health, saying.

He added: "This overhaul will damage the public health and the health care system in Israel," noting that already over 1,000 members have asked to be transferred abroad since the law passed.

On Monday, The 'reasonableness law' passed its second and third readings by a majority of 64 out of the 120 Knesset members, despite widespread local opposition and 29 weeks of protests. The bill limits the Supreme Court's power to overturn government decisions and appointments of ministers it deems 'unreasonable'.

Some accuse long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing Israel towards autocracy.

Meanwhile, Israel's largest labour union, the Histadrut, which represents some 800,000 workers, said on Tuesday that it would convene in the coming days to plan a nationwide general strike in response to the passing of the bill.

