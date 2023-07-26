Canada man given 8 years in prison over axe attack at mosque 

A Canadian man has been handed an eight-year prison sentence for terror offences after planning and carrying out an attack on a mosque in Mississauga, Ontario, last year with a hatchet and bear spray.

Mohammad Moiz Omar, who is reported to be an "ex Muslim atheist", had "intended to perpetrate a mass casualty event," according to court documents published yesterday when he entered the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre during fajr (dawn) congregational prayers on 19 March 2022. He was said to be driven by an intense hatred and a desire to intimidate Muslims, believing Islam to be "an intolerant and violent religion."

The Ontario Superior Court sentenced Omar yesterday after he plead guilty last week to three criminal offences that constitute terrorist activity.

Trigger Warning: This is the moment the attacker came into Masjid Dar Al-Tawheed hoping to hurt worshippers who had their backs turned to him. He came with a bag filled with sharp objects, ropes and zip ties. In retrospect, had he swung his hatchet before discharigng the bear… pic.twitter.com/oKQaWpLTAO — Ibrahim Hindy (@Hindy500) July 25, 2023

"This was a targeted attack on all the congregants of the Islamic Centre, the worshippers present at the time, and on some of the values held dear by Canadians," Sarah Shaikh, a federal prosecutor with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, said in a statement.

"The sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence and society's condemnation for such attacks."

The mosque's imam, Ibrahim Hindy, who attended last week's hearing told the CBC that "This was someone who planned out clearly what he wanted to do and how he wanted to kill Muslims."

"I'm only grateful that our congregation was able to stop him before he was able to ultimately harm someone."

