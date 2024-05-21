Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Russia calls for investigation into deaths of all humanitarian workers in Gaza  

May 21, 2024 at 11:13 am

Citizens in Paris, France hold a candle-lit vigil for one of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, on April 06, 2024 [Ümit Dönmez/Anadolu Agency]

Citizens in Paris, France hold a candle-lit vigil for one of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, on April 06, 2024 [Ümit Dönmez/Anadolu Agency]

Russia supports a call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for an investigation into the untimely deaths of all humanitarian workers in Gaza.

Israel has killed more aid workers in Gaza than have died in rest of world combined in any of last 30 years: Report

“We demand from Israel strict compliance with the provisions of international humanitarian law, condemn attacks on UN personnel and humanitarian staff working on the ground, and support the call of the secretary-general for an international and independent investigation into all deaths of those who help Palestinians survive,” said Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya at the Security Council yesterday.

“There are no stable channels of humanitarian assistance in the enclave,” he added. “Over the past two weeks, the Israel Defence Forces have been blocking the entry of 3,000 trucks with humanitarian aid for enclave residents through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom checkpoints.”

Nebenzya noted the discovery of seven mass graves of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. “We are waiting for the results of an independent investigation, which in this regard was demanded by the UN Security Council in its press statement.”

READ: Humanitarian access ‘fundamental to counter’ water shortage in Gaza: UN agency

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending