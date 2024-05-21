Russia calls for investigation into deaths of all humanitarian workers in Gaza  

Russia supports a call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for an investigation into the untimely deaths of all humanitarian workers in Gaza.

“We demand from Israel strict compliance with the provisions of international humanitarian law, condemn attacks on UN personnel and humanitarian staff working on the ground, and support the call of the secretary-general for an international and independent investigation into all deaths of those who help Palestinians survive,” said Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya at the Security Council yesterday.

“There are no stable channels of humanitarian assistance in the enclave,” he added. “Over the past two weeks, the Israel Defence Forces have been blocking the entry of 3,000 trucks with humanitarian aid for enclave residents through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom checkpoints.”

Nebenzya noted the discovery of seven mass graves of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. “We are waiting for the results of an independent investigation, which in this regard was demanded by the UN Security Council in its press statement.”

