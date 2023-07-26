Portuguese / English

China newly appointed FM Wang Yi meets Erdogan

July 26, 2023 at 7:05 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, China, Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi (L) in Ankara, Turkiye on July 26, 2023 [TUR Presidency/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency]
Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, discussed Ukraine with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara and met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday during his first foreign trip since being appointed, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said, AFP reports.

According to the report, discussions between Wang and Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, included the latest situation in Ukraine as well as the global financial system, the Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.

The United States and several European countries have urged China to use its influence over Russia to seek an end to the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, China published a 12-point peace plan, calling for the protection of civilians and the sovereignty of all countries to be respected.

