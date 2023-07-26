Hamas' Haniyeh meets Palestinian President Abbas in Turkiye

A high-level Hamas delegation, led by head of the political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the Turkish capital, Ankara, ahead of the planned meeting of the general secretaries of the Palestinian factions in Cairo.

Member of Hamas' political bureau Husam Badran said that the meeting involved frank and in-depth discussions as part of the movement's current efforts to ensure the success of the meeting to be held in Cairo by the general secretaries of the factions at the end of July.

During the meeting, the two parties agreed on the importance of pooling the national efforts to confront the dangers looming over the Palestinian cause, especially the right-wing Israeli government's projects that seek to take over Palestinian land and expand illegal settlements.

The Hamas delegation also highlighted the importance of resistance as the most effective way to confront the Israeli occupation and address the challenges facing the national cause.

"We have stressed that the results of the general secretaries' meeting must be commensurate with our people's aspirations, so we need to prepare well for that meeting and create the favourable field conditions for its success," Badran said.

