Israel arrested Palestinian as he was treated in an ambulance: Red Crescent

Israeli Occupation Forces arrested an injured person from a PRCS ambulance, after interrogating him inside the ambulance. He was forcibly transferred to a military vehicle in Jenin on 3 July 2023 [@PalestineRCS/Twitter]
Israel arrested an injured Palestinian from a Red Crescent ambulance during its two-day military offensive in Jenin earlier this month.

A video published by the Palestine Red Crescent Society today appears to show the moment Israeli occupation forces arrested an injured Palestinian from inside an ambulance in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

In the post the humanitarian organisation said: "3/7/2023 Israeli Occupation Forces arrested an injured person from a PRCS ambulance, after interrogating him inside the ambulance. He was forcibly transferred to a military vehicle. Meanwhile, PRCS medics were attacked, threatened with weapons, and detained."

The patient's identity has not been released nor is it known if he remains in the occupation's custody.

