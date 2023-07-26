Israel nuclear scientists threaten to resign following judicial overhaul

Nuclear scientists at the Israel Atomic Energy Commission have threatened to resign after the passing of the first bill of the judicial overhaul plan on Monday, according to a Channel 13 report.

Dozens of scientists who are "responsible for the development of Israel's nuclear capability" have been deciding on the matter of possible resignations individually in recent weeks, Channel 13 reported.

There has been no collective protest action yet as the scientists are still discussing with "heads of the scientific military community," added the report, which did not cite sources.

According to the Times of Israel, Southern Israel's Dimona nuclear research facility, officially called the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Centre, is the home of Israel's nuclear weapons programme. Though Tel Aviv has never confirmed having nuclear weapons.

The threats come amidst major public protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul, including by thousands of reservists who vowed to end their voluntary duty, while hundreds of Israeli physicians threatening to leave Israel and work abroad.

The 'reasonableness law' passed its second and third readings on Monday by a majority of 64 out of the 120 Knesset members, despite widespread local opposition and 29 weeks of protests. The bill limits the Supreme Court's power to overturn government decisions and appointments of ministers it deems 'unreasonable'.

Some accuse long-serving Netanyahu of pushing Israel towards autocracy.

Meanwhile, Israel's largest labour union, the Histadrut, which represents some 800,000 workers, said on Tuesday that it would convene in the coming days to plan a nationwide general strike in response to the passing of the bill.

