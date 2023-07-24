The Israeli Knesset votes to pass 1st divisive judicial overhaul bill
Israel's Knesset today passed the first bill of the ruling coalition's controversial judicial overhaul with 64 votes for and 0 against, as the entire opposition boycotted the vote. The 'reasonableness law' limits the Supreme Court’s power to strike down government decisions and appointments of ministers it deems 'unreasonable'.
