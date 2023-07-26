Sweden: minister regrets repeated incidents of Quran burning

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has expressed his country's deep regret and categorical rejection of the repeated incidents when copies of the Holy Quran were burned by protesters, describing them as "despicable". According to the foreign ministry in Algiers, he made his comments during a phone call with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Ataf, after the Swedish charge d'affaires in the North African country was summoned to hear Algeria's protest about the incidents in Stockholm.

Billstrom reminded Ataf that Sweden's constitution places restrictions on the government's ability to deter such behaviour. However, he explained that the ministry of justice is looking at the possibility of applying Swedish law related to maintaining public order in order to address this "unacceptable behaviour".

Ataf referred to Algeria's official protest and strong condemnation of such "immoral and uncivilised" acts that affect the sanctities of Muslims all over the world and provoke their feelings. He stressed that this "reprehensible behaviour" contradicts Swedish values and traditions of openness, coexistence and extending a helping hand without the slightest discrimination or exclusion.

On Monday, the Algerian foreign ministry announced that it had summoned the Danish ambassador, as well as the charge d'affaires of the Swedish embassy in Algeria, to inform them of Algeria's official protest against the desecration of the Quran in Copenhagen and Stockholm respectively. Algeria insisted that such behaviour has nothing to do with freedom of expression, as claimed by those who promote and benefit from it. It also called on Sweden to take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of these acts.

