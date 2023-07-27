Report: Israel army to resume attacks on Jenin

The Israeli occupation army has decided to resume its military operations in Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank less than a month after launching an offensive against the occupied city, the Hebrew Channel 14 reported.

The channel said Tel Aviv has given the Palestinian Authority (PA) the opportunity to control the "security situation" in Jenin, but it failed and focused its activities on its opponents, ignoring those who direct operations against Israel.

The PA's security services have refused to storm the Jenin refugee camp and confront the gunmen there, it said, and this threatens to restore the armed infrastructure damaged by the army's invasion a few weeks ago.

The channel quoted Israeli security sources as saying that there is disappointment with the Palestinian Authority's performance in Jenin, while the Israeli political echelon has expressed its understanding of the army and Shin Bet's recommendation to return to Jenin.

In early July, the Israeli army attacked Jenin refugee camp using helicopters, drones and ground troops, killing 14 Palestinians – including four children, and causing massive destruction to the camp's already fragile infrastructure.

