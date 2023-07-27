Portuguese / English

Report: Israel army to resume attacks on Jenin

July 27, 2023 at 10:21 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli soldiers block the street with military vehicles following the death Palestinian man, shot directly in the chest, during a raid by Israeli forces, in occupied West Bank on July 26, 2023 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]
 July 27, 2023 at 10:21 am

The Israeli occupation army has decided to resume its military operations in Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank less than a month after launching an offensive against the occupied city, the Hebrew Channel 14 reported.

The channel said Tel Aviv has given the Palestinian Authority (PA) the opportunity to control the "security situation" in Jenin, but it failed and focused its activities on its opponents, ignoring those who direct operations against Israel.

The PA's security services have refused to storm the Jenin refugee camp and confront the gunmen there, it said, and this threatens to restore the armed infrastructure damaged by the army's invasion a few weeks ago.

The channel quoted Israeli security sources as saying that there is disappointment with the Palestinian Authority's performance in Jenin, while the Israeli political echelon has expressed its understanding of the army and Shin Bet's recommendation to return to Jenin.

In early July, the Israeli army attacked Jenin refugee camp using helicopters, drones and ground troops, killing 14 Palestinians – including four children, and causing massive destruction to the camp's already fragile infrastructure.

