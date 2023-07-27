Syria: Palestinian refugees flee oppression of Assad regime

A number of Palestinian refugees have left their families in Al-Nirab refugee camp in the Syrian city of Aleppo heading to Europe for a better life.

They told Safa news site that they are going under pressure from the regime of Bashar Al-Assad.

One of the refugees said that those who have left are aged between 12 and 35, and their travel has cost each one between $8,000 and $13,000. Poor living conditions, the high cost of living and obligatory military service in the Syrian Army were the main reasons given for fleeing the country.

In most cases, the refugees get the money needed for their travel from their relatives and friends abroad as loans or gifts. They head for Turkiye, which is seen as the main gateway to Europe.

Although seeking safety and stability, they know that the journey will be dangerous, and even deadly.

