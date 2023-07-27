Tunisia president: 'No turning back' on reform plan

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Tuesday that there is "no turning back" on the reform plan he adopted to improve the situation in Tunisia.

This came during a visit to a local neighbourhood in the capital, Tunis, on the 66th Republic Day.

"We are moving forward and not going backwards," Saied told bystanders.

A video shared by the Tunisian presidency on Facebook, showed many citizens complaining about water, electricity and bread shortages, to which Saied responded that "there is a close follow-up of these problems in all regions of the country."

Saied blamed many of the problems being faced by Tunisians on high temperatures and power outages.

"I know that you feel distressed, but all these problems will be resolved soon," he claimed.

The 66th Republic Day coincides with the second anniversary of Saied's exceptional measures on 25 July 2021, which included freezing parliament, dismissing the prime minister, dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council and approving a new constitution which gives him greater power.

Tunisia suffers from water shortages due to drought, in addition to power outages due to high temperatures and excessive consumption of electricity.

Since 2021, grain production has declined in Tunisia for climatic reasons causing shortage in wheat supplies used in bread production.

Tunisian President Kais Saied tours a neighbourhood in Tunis and speaks with locals on the 66th Republic Day on 25 July 2023 [Presidence Tunisie/Facebook]

