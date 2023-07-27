UK foreign secretary discusses Palestine, Iran, Syria with Qatar

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly discussed issues related to Palestine, Iran and Syria on Wednesday with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, who is also his country's Prime Minister, news agencies have reported.

Cooperation between the two countries was on the agenda, especially the preparations for the upcoming strategic dialogue. The senior officials also discussed the latest developments in the region, especially in Palestine and Syria; the Iranian nuclear agreement; and the situation in Afghanistan. The importance of international support for the people of Afghanistan was stressed.

Both ministers expressed their deep concern about the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank and the absence of prospects for peace, especially in light of the internal crisis in Israel.

The UK foreign secretary praised Qatar's foreign policy, flexibility and credibility towards all parties. He also praised its success in hosting the FIFA World Cup last year, stressing that it will have a positive impact on Qatar's economy.

In closing, Cleverly affirmed the British interest in a free trade agreement with the Gulf states, in addition to developing trade relations between Britain and the Gulf.

