US-led coalition chopper crashes in northern Iraq

A helicopter of the US-led coalition military forces crashed on Thursday in northern Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF–OIR) said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

"At approximately 12.15 pm, Coalition service members conducting a routine training mission experienced an in-flight mishap near Erbil," the press release said, adding that there were no casualties, but the aircraft was damaged.

The site was cordoned off and an investigation into the incident launched.

READ: Iraq doctor wins BBC sewing competition