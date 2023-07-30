Istanbul Galatasaray secures Mauro Icardi in £8m transfer deal for 3-year contract

Turkish club Galatasaray announced a three-year deal with Argentine forward Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday, involving a £8 million (over $11 million) transfer fee, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Istanbul side revealed that the transfer fee will be paid to Icardi's former club, spread over four seasons in installments.

Starting from the 2023-2024 season, Icardi will be donning the Galatasaray jersey for the next three seasons. The prolific striker will be earning a net salary of £5 million per season.

Icardi, 30, arrived at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport late on Friday as fans welcomed him, cheering his name.

He spent the 2022-2023 season at Galatasaray on loan and scored 23 goals in 26 appearances, winning the Turkish Super Lig title and becoming a fan favorite.

READ: Saudi spending has 'changed football transfer market' says Pep Guardiola