Twitter replaces iconic 'Blue Bird' logo with X at US headquarters

The iconic Twitter ‘Blue Bird’ logo was taken down yesterday at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco a day after the new ‘X’ sign was installed on the top of the building. The mobile app’s icon also changed to an ‘X’ as part of Elon Musk's sweeping rebranding which he announced earlier this month amidst speculations the move will further alienate Twitter’s user base. In the MENA region, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye continue to account for the highest numbers of users of the platform.