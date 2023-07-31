Russia to supply nuclear fuel to Bangladesh power plant in September

The Director-General of Russia's nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, on Monday said that Bangladesh will get the nuclear fuel for its lone nuclear power plant this September, Anadolu Agency reports.

Alexey Likhachev said this during a meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, at the latter's office in the capital, Dhaka, the Premier's Press Secretary, Ihsanul Karim, told reporters after the meeting.

Bangladesh is constructing its biggest $12.65 billion Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) with 90 per cent Russian financial support. Bangladesh will have to repay the loan within 28 years, with a 10-year grace period.

Russia's state-run nuclear company, Rosatom, is providing technical assistance in the project's implementation.

Though the project faced so many obstacles, the work progressed, and the nuclear fuel for this nuclear power plant will reach Bangladesh in September, Karim said, quoting Likhachev as telling Hasina.

Likhachev also updated the Prime Minister about the current status, the progress of the power plant, and possible formal inauguration, Karim added.

Hasina also appreciated Russia's support of the nuclear plant despite the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked Moscow for its technology and financial assistance.

The RNPP is expected to meet the country's growing electricity needs and contribute to the country's socio-economic development.

The plant, which is slated to be operational in 2023 and is located in the west district of Pabna, consists of two units, each having a capacity of 1,200 megawatts.

