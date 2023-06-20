Bangladesh signs new long-term LNG deal with Oman

Bangladesh has signed a new long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with Oman to import more LNG from the Gulf state.

Under the agreement, Petrobangla – which is state-owned by Bangladesh – will receive up to 1.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Oman's OQ Trading over ten years from 2026.

Said Al-Maawali, executive director of the OQ and Ruchira Islam, board secretary of Petrobangla, signed the new deal in Dhaka yesterday.

The Omani firm will supply four cargoes of LNG in 2026, 16 cargoes of LNG per year from 2027 to 2028 and 24 cargo LNG per year from 2029 to 2035.

The sultanate has been providing the south Asian country with one million tonnes of LNG per annum under a previous ten-year deal signed in 2018.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, adviser for power, energy and mineral resources to Bangladesh's prime minister, said the new LNG deal would play a key role in ensuring energy security in Bangladesh.

According to Dhaka Tribune, no prices or financial details of the deal have been disclosed. "It is a confidential matter between the two sides," the Omani Ambassador in Bangladesh Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, amid growing demand for energy as its economy develops, Petrobangla also signed a 15-year LNG agreement with QatarEnergy who will supply them with an additional 1.8 million tonnes per annum starting in 2026.