Tunisia: Islamist political prisoners held in harsh conditions

Political prisoners from the major Islamic political party in Tunisia, Ennahda, are facing "harsh conditions" in prison, their lawyers revealed on Monday. They made their comments during a press conference held by the National Salvation Front.

The Front provides the main opposition to President Kais Saied, and the legal defence team for political prisoner Sayed Ferjani. He was arrested on 27 February this year and, according to his lawyers and family, has been enduring "harsh and inhuman conditions" in prison.

"Ferjani's only sin is that he is a prominent leader of Ennahda Movement, which won the majority in the elections, but the president is trying to eradicate it," said the lawyers.

Sayed Ferjani was held and tortured during the rule of the dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. He fled oppression in Tunisia and lived in London for more than 20 years before returning to his country after Ben Ali was overthrown.

Tunisian prosecutors issued a detention order against Ferjani over "politically motivated" allegations, which he denies. "His detention is definitely political," said defence lawyer Samir Dilo. "All political prisoners are suffering from unacceptable conditions which are harsher than those during Ben Ali's rule."

READ: Kais Saied's power grab has 'dramatically undermined' human rights, says Amnesty