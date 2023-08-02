Iran Navy reveals new vessels with missiles reaching 600 km

Iran's Navy has unveiled new vessels equipped with missiles possessing a range of 600 kilometres, amid increasing tensions in the waters of the Gulf.

According to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency today, the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Naval Forces announced the new vessels during a military exercise off the coast of Abu Musa island, one of three Gulf islands under Iranian control but disputed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Navy Commander, Alireza Tangsiri, stressed Tehran's ownership of the islands during the unveiling, stating that "the islands of the Persian Gulf are part of Iran's honour and we will defend them".

He also struck a conciliatory tone, however, urging all the countries of the Gulf region to contribute to the security of the islands and waterways as "the Persian Gulf belongs to all of the region's countries".

"These states must be very prudent and prevent themselves from falling into the conspiracies and divisive plans of extra-regional countries," referring to the United States and other Western governments that have reinforced their military presence in the region following Iran's seizure of numerous commercial vessels in recent months.

No further details were provided by the Navy and Iranian media regarding the new vessels and their missiles themselves, apart from their reported range of 600 kilometres.