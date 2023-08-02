Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urges FIFA to intervene against Saudi Pro League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the latest high-profile name to express his exasperation over the Saudi Pro League. The German manager raised his concerns over the discrepancy in transfer window closing dates between Europe and Saudi Arabia. He has called on football world governing body, FIFA, to act as the Saudi transfer window is set to close three weeks later than that of the top five European leagues, which shut on 1 September.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have until 20 September to finalise their business, and this extended window has resulted in significant investments in player acquisitions throughout the summer.

The mismatch in deadlines could have potential ramifications for European squads, particularly if the Saudi Pro League continues to attract top players. Already, Liverpool has experienced the departure of former captain Jordan Henderson, who completed a £10 million ($13 million) transfer to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, and Fabinho's move to Al-Ittihad for £40 million ($51 million) on Monday.

Klopp was speaking during Liverpool's pre-season tour in Singapore, when he was questioned about the impact of the Saudi Pro League on the transfer market. He emphasised that the disparity in closing dates was the "worst thing" and urged FIFA and UEFA to find a solution to this issue.

What does this mean? The different transfer windows could mean a player moves to a Saudi team after the European window to purchase players comes to an end, leaving the team short a key player and unable to find a replacement.

"It is massive, in the moment," Klopp stated. "Pretty much the worst thing I think is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer. If I am right, I heard something like that, then at least in Europe that's not helpful. UEFA or FIFA must find solutions for that. But in the end, at this moment, I don't know exactly what will happen. It is already influential, for us, for sure. We will have to learn to deal with it, and that's what we do. That's pretty much all I can say about it, time will show."

The impact of the Saudi Pro League's financial prowess has been evident with several Premier League stars making the move to the Middle Eastern league this summer. Players such as Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Edouard Mendy, and Allan Saint-Maximin have all joined Saudi clubs. Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is the latest player to complete a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Even Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged the league's growing influence. Guardiola pointed out that while initially it seemed only Cristiano Ronaldo had joined the Saudi league, the influx of top-tier players has surprised many. Guardiola stressed that other clubs need to be aware of this trend and the Saudi league's aspirations to become a strong competitor in the football market.

"A few months ago when Cristiano [Ronaldo] was the only one to go, no one thought this many top, top players would play in the Saudi league. In the future, there will be more, and that's why clubs need to be aware of what is happening," said Guardiola.

He also highlighted the financial potential of the Saudi league, emphasising that it's not merely a threat but a reality. Guardiola further noted that players are drawn to the league, which has brought about significant changes in the transfer market.

As the transfer window progresses, clubs in Europe will have to navigate the potential challenges posed by the differing closing dates. The urgency to address this issue has grown, with managers and stakeholders calling on FIFA and UEFA to devise suitable solutions for a more synchronised global transfer system.

