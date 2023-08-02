Nasrallah attacks Muslim countries for 'weak' stance on Quran burnings

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement has called those who desecrate the Holy Quran to be punished. Hassan Nasrallah described the position taken by Muslim countries in defending the Holy Quran as "weak and disappointing," albeit not surprising.

"If the insult had been directed at a king or a member of their family, they would have been furious, but for the burning of the Quran, they did nothing," he added. "If the rulers in our Islamic world do not have the courage and zeal to defend the Holy Quran, how will they have the courage to defend our land, Lebanon, or Al-Aqsa Mosque?"

Iraqi Christian Selwan Momika burned pages from the Quran in front of the Swedish parliament building in Stockholm recently after burning a copy of the Holy Book in front of a mosque on the first day of Eid Al-Adha. A similar incident took place ten days ago in Denmark.

"Yesterday I watched this cursed individual [Momika] burning the Quran, and if we could hear the Holy Book speaking it would be saying 'Is there no supporter who will help me?'" said Nasrallah. "The Holy Qur'an being desecrated by a cursed person is an insult to the one billion Muslims in the world."

Several Islamic countries protested against the repeated Quran burnings and summoned Swedish ambassadors to express their condemnation of these unacceptable acts. Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador, and the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad was damaged by protesters.

