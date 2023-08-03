Egypt court lifts order to seize funds of 146 Muslim Brotherhood members

The Cairo Court for Urgent Matters has ordered the removal of seizure of funds orders issued against 146 members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, the Mada Masr news site reported.

The site quoted lawyers Khaled Ali and Ahmed Abu El-Ela as saying that the court's ruling, which is the first of its kind since 2013, came at the request of the judicial Inventory, Seizure and Management Committee of Muslim Brotherhood Funds, citing the negation of the reasons that instigated the reservations.

A judicial source close to the committee confirmed to Mada Masr that the ruling was preceded by security recommendations to start resolving the group's property file.

A source close to the group said none of the 146 people are from the group's first or second ranks.

For his part, lawyer Abu El-Ela stressed that no one knows the reasons that instigated the seizure decisions in the first place in 2018, nor the reasons they are being lifted now, noting that the court had previously rejected all appeals submitted by the persons whose funds had been seized.

