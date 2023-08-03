PA prime minister denies criticising Qatar for funding Gaza electricity plant

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh denied on Wednesday that he had criticised Qatar for funding the Gaza Strip's electricity plant, Al-Watan Voice has reported.

Earlier this week, the authorities in Gaza said that Qatar had agreed to fund the operation of the Gaza Power Plant's fourth generator to help ease the electricity supply crisis in the besieged enclave.

Following this report, activists on social media circulated reports that Shtayyeh sent a protest note to Qatar for funding the electricity plant without cooperation with the PA. This was denied in a brief statement issued by Shtayyeh's office.

However, activists insist that the reports about the protest note are true. The source, they point out, is an informed employee at the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

It is worth noting that Shtayyeh has previously expressed his anger on Egyptian TV about Cairo's measures to ease the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

READ: Qatar and Oman support Palestine with written statements to ICJ